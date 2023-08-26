Illustrative photo (Photo: thuonghieusanpham.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Trade Remedy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has just extended the deadline for domestic producers and importers to submit their answers to the questionnaire related to Vietnam's anti-dumping investigation into prestressed steel cable products originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia (case code: AD17).

According to the agency, the MoIT on July 5 issued a decision and attached notice on the investigation and application of anti-dumping measures against prestressed steel cable products from the three countries.

On July 20, 2023, the agency sent to domestic manufacturers and importers the investigation questionnaire in this case with the deadline to submit their responses before 5 pm on August 26, 2023.

However, on August 25, the agency received an official letter from Minh Duc Construction Materials and Equipment Joint Stock Company calling for the deadline to be extended because of the large amount of information that needs to be provided.



Responding to the enterprise’s request, the Trade Remedy Agency agreed to extend the deadline to 5 pm on September 15, 2023 (Hanoi time). After the above time limit, the investigation authority may use the available data following the provisions of the law on trade remedies.

For other contents, the agency recommended that companies follow the instructions in the survey questionnaire issued together with Official Letter No. 545/PVTM-P2 dated July 20, 2023./.