Deal sealed for development of 18.6 trillion VND integrated urban project in Dong Nai
The 170-ha Izumi City is among Nam Long's key project for 2021-2025, expected to ensure the leading Vietnamese real estate developer's long-term growth. (Source: namlongcorp.com)HCM City (VNA) – Nam Long Group has signed a strategic cooperation pact with the Japan-based realty group Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation on developing an 18.6 trillion VND (819.4 million USD) integrated urban project in the southern province of Dong Nai.
The project is expected to offer some 3,000 low-rise buildings surrounded by many services like health and school facilities. Its first products are scheduled to debut in the third quarter of 2021.
Toda Masahiko, director at Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation, praised industrial development and housing development potential of Dong Nai.
He said his company appreciates the growth of Dong Nai and believes in Nam Long’s development strategy. Nam Long and Hankyu Hanshin Properties have cooperated in five projects in the past five years.
Tran Xuan Ngoc, general director of Nam Long, expected the sides’ cooperation to expand beyond housing and land development to include commercial realty, retail and hotel segments./.