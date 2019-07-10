Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (L) and Defence Minister of Laos (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich has affirmed that the Party, State, army of Vietnam always treasure ties with Laos.



He made the statement during a bilateral meeting with General Chansamone Chanyalath, Defence Minister of Laos in Bangkok, Thailand on July 10 within the framework of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting.



Chanyalath affirmed that Laos supports Vietnam in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020.



Both sides stressed that the strengthening of bilateral defence ties at present is vital to the two nations’ revolutionary cause.



As the two countries will review the implementation of the Protocol for the 2015-2019 period and devise another one for 2020-2024 this year, they will point out existing shortcomings so as to make defence ties a pillar in bilateral relationship.



Apart from effectively tapping existing cooperation mechanisms, the two ministers vowed joint work to raise public awareness of traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two nations and armies.



They agreed to assign the two nations’ general political departments to build plans to hold major events during the year, pay attention to repairing, maintaining and building works that are symbols of the two countries and armies.-VNA