Politics Vietnam, India enhance defence ties The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.

Politics Kazakhstani top legislator visits Da Nang Chairman of the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and his entourage paid a working trip to the central coastal city of Da Nang on November 15 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Revisions to laws on investment, enterprises tabled for NA discussion Draft revisions to the Law on Investment and Law on Enterprises were presented to the National Assembly in the morning of November 15, the 20th working day of the NA’s 8th session.

Politics Deputy PM receives CEO of US energy company Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.