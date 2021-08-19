Defence official proposes Singapore transfer COVID-19 vaccine technology
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has proposed the Singaporean Ministry of Defence to create conditions for its Vietnamese counterpart to access COVID-19 vaccines and production technology transfer.
Chien made the proposal while hosting outgoing Defence Attaché of Singapore Colonel Tan Chong Kuang Edmund and his successor Colonel Bernard Ng Yu Long.
Congratulating Tan on his successful tenure in Vietnam, the Vietnamese official welcomed the new defence attaché of Singapore.
Chien stated the Vietnamese Defence Ministry always attaches importance to the Vietnam – Singapore strategic partnership, considering it the basis for continuously expanding and deepening the nation’s defence toward effectiveness and practical outcomes in many aspects./.