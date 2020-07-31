Society Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, the city’s authorities announced on July 31 morning, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.

Society All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. Of the workers, 129 have tested positive for COVID-19. It was not the first time Vietnamese people stranded in a foreign country had been brought home, with such repatriation flights being testament to Vietnam’s motto of “No one left behind”.

Society Vietnamese in Ukraine shows solidarity to cope with COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a videoconference on July 30 to encourage Vietnamese citizens in the country to strengthen solidarity to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.