Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress have ignited the country’s development aspirations. Vietnam has set a goal of becoming a developing country with modern technology by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045.

Praising these goals, leaders of many localities affirmed they would maximise their advantages and strengths to realise the Party’s development goals.

To reach economic growth targets, leaders of localities are looking forward to the congress, including proposals on investment measures, particularly in transport infrastructure, to bolster regional links.

Documents to be approved by the 13th National Party Congress will become significant orientations helping localities bolster socio-economic development. Delegates have pledged to work with authorised agencies and citizens nationwide to create momentum and continue to reform, helping the country enter into new era of development./.

