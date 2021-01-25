Delegates to congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
-
Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Party and State leaders and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and lay a wreath at his mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
Military band conducts tribute-paying ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
Military band conducts tribute-paying ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
Party and States leaders and delegates to the 13th Party Congress lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers. (Photo: VNA)