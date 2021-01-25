Hotline: (024) 39411349
XIII National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam
Politics

Delegates to congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi early January 25 ahead of the congress’s preparatory session.
VNA

  • Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Party and State leaders and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and lay a wreath at his mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates attending the 13th Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Military band conducts tribute-paying ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Military band conducts tribute-paying ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Party and States leaders and delegates to the 13th Party Congress lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums