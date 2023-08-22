Delegation of Japan’s Komeito party visits Vietnam to intensify relations
A delegation of Japan’s Komeito party led by Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo is paying a working visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 23, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).
Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai (fifth from left), Chief Representative of the Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo (fourth from left), and other officials pose for a group photo at the meeting in Hanoi on August 22. (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and head of the Vietnam - Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, received the delegation in Hanoi on August 22.
Mai highly valued the visit, which she described as a contribution to the two Parties’ political trust and cooperation, the two peoples’ friendship, and the “extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia” between Vietnam and Japan.
She emphasised that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to the relations with Japan and is ready to join the latter in actively contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.
The host official also thanked and asked Japan to continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work there.
Yamaguchi said the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties is a historic milestone, adding that he believes the two countries’ relations will keep developing comprehensively.
The Komeito leader applauded the positive results of the countries’ extensive strategic partnership as seen in the cooperation in various spheres.
At the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining frequent high-ranking mutual visits between the countries’ States, Parties, and parliaments; boosting exchanges between parliamentarians, including women and young ones; and fostering people-to-people and cultural links.
Also on August 22, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung had a working session with the Komeito delegation.
He underlined that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam treasure the assistance and support from the Government and people of Japan, especially in socio-economic development, industrialisation, and modernisation.
The two sides affirmed that via exchanges and meetings in flexible forms, they will further consolidate and develop relations between the two Parties and strengthen mutual trust to create a solid political foundation for the Vietnam - Japan connections./.