Dense fog forces flights at Vinh airport to delay, reroute
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Bad weather conditions with dense fog have forced many flights from/to Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An to change their routes on February 19-20.
Nghiem Manh Tuan, Director of the airport, said that from February 19 morning to February 20 morning, seven flights have had to change their routes, affecting 1,300 passengers.
Of this, five flights were guided to land at Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang city, while the remaining two had to land at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
Tuan said that right after the weather improves, relevant agencies will resume the operation of flights at the airport.
Earlier on February 5, dense fog and unsafe conditions also caused the cancellation of 16 flights and the rerouting of four others at Vinh International Airport./.