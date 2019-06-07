Deputies at the seventh working session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers continue their discussion about Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 98 on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively at the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 7.This content had been deliberated in groups on May 29 afternoon.Since Vietnam is increasing international economic integration, the participation in the convention will create a legal framework for employers and employees to conduct collective bargaining on salary and set other working conditions in labour relations such as overtime, mid-shift meals, and other benefits.This is the foundation of the operation of the Vietnamese labour market in line with rules of the market economy, which helps steer the market in the right direction towards establishing modern labour relations in the country.Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung will field questions raised by legislators at the end of the discussion.The NA will collect the lawmakers’ opinions about a draft law on architecture and the allocation and use of the backup and remaining capital sources of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.Deputies will listen to a report on handling some arising problems in the management of the State budget in 2018 and 2019.Later, they will discuss in groups a draft law on amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on State Audit, and the revision and supplementation of the NA’s Resolution 81/2014/QH13 dated November 24, 2014 on the enforcement of the law on the organisation of people’s court.State Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc will answer queries raised by deputies.-VNA