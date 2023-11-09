Politics Party membership badges awarded to former Deputy PMs Former Politburo members, former Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh and Pham Gia Khiem were conferred badges for their respective 50-year and 45-year Party membership at a ceremony on November 9.

Politics President to attend APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, engage in bilateral activities in US President Vo Van Thuong and his wife will lead a high-level delegation from Vietnam to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco, the US and have bilateral activities in the country from November 14-17.

Politics Vietnam keeps effective communications on economic issues with US: spokeswoman Vietnam will maintain close cooperation and regular and effective communications channels with the US share information, increase understanding and tackle outstanding problems in bilateral ties, especially in economy and trade, to help bilateral economic ties meet both sides’ interests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang told a regular press meeting on November 9.

Politics Foreign ministry urges Vietnamese citizens to leave Israel, Myanmar immediately The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has continued to urge Vietnamese citizens in Israel to leave the country in the face of recent complex developments in the Middle East.