Deputies work on socio-economic development plan for 2024, draft revised law on courts
The resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, some other draft resolutions, and the draft revised Law on Organisation of People’s Courts were high on the agenda of the parliament on November 9.
NA deputies of Hai Duong province press buttons to vote on the resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 on November 9. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, some other draft resolutions, and the draft revised Law on Organisation of People’s Courts were high on the agenda of the parliament on November 9.
In the morning of the 14th working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session, legislators had a plenary sitting to discuss some amendments to the NA’s Resolution 53/2017/QH14, dated November 24, 2017, on the feasibility study report on the land revocation, compensation, assistance, and resettlement project serving the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang later provided further information about some issues mentioned by legislators.
They also scrutinised a draft resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies on investment in building road transport works. After that, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung gave more details to clarify some issues of NA deputies’ concern.
In the afternoon, after Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh delivered a report on revisions to the draft resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, the parliament adopted this resolution.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh submitted the draft revised Law on Organisation of People’s Courts, and then Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga read a verification report on this bill.
Following that, legislators had group discussions about the draft./.