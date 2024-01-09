At a flag hoisting ceremony to hand over field hospital, level 2 to Vietnam in South Sudan (Photo: vietnamhoinhap.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has called for stepping up external news service to showcase the activities and image of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on the international stage this year.



During a hybrid conference in Hanoi on January 9, convened to evaluate the Defence Ministry’s 2023 global integration and defence external activities, Deputy Minister Chien asked agencies and units to point out shortcomings and their root causes, draw lessons from experiences and demonstrate a strong determination to fix them.



They were assigned to build a qualified contingent of personnel responsible for defence external affairs that meet requirements in the new context. Additionally, they were instructed to continue following foreign affair guidelines outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, along with other relevant resolutions, conclusions and directives of the Politburo, the Central Military Commission and the ministry. They were also requested to actively monitor global and regional developments to offer strategic counselling, and effectively fine-tune legal regulations around the efforts.



He also urged a proactive launch of major foreign affair activities this year, with a focus on a series of events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, the 80th founding anniversary of the VPA, the 35th anniversary of the All-People’s National Defence Day and the second Vietnam International Defence Expo.



Deputy Director of the VPA’s General Department of Politics Sen. Lieut. Gen Trinh Van Quyet reported that numerous notable achievements were attained in global integration and defence external affairs in the past year. Major global and regional events, both bilateral and multilateral, were successfully held, contributing to reaffirming the VPA’s responsibility, quality, mettle and human resources.



He credited this success to the collective efforts of all agencies and units throughout the entire army that fully adhered to the general foreign affair guidelines outlined in the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Congress of the VPA’s Party Organisation.



Delegates at the conference concurred that the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry had effectively led and directed the implementation of global integration and defence external affairs in line with the Party and State's foreign policies and guidelines.



The comprehensive achievements on both bilateral and multilateral fronts have further solidified defence and external affairs as pillars in the Party State and people-to-people diplomacy, they said./.