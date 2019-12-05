Politics Vietnam values relations with Germany: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches much importance to the relations with Germany, its key partner in the Europe as well as the European Union (EU), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said on December 5.

Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Politics Vietnam assists relocated Vietnamese Cambodians at Tonle Sap Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have been closely following the relocation of Vietnamese Cambodians in the Tonle Sap area in Cambodia and have timely taken measures to assist those who had to relocate, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Politics VUFO plays core role in people-to-people diplomacy: official The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) has played a core role in people-to-people diplomacy, said VUFO President, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga while opening the union’s sixth congress in Hanoi on December 5.