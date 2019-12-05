Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang receives Malaysian counterpart
Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for his Malaysian counterpart Liew Chin Tong in Hanoi on December 5.
Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) meets with his Malaysian counterpart Liew Chin Tong in Hanoi on December 5 (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for his Malaysian counterpart Liew Chin Tong in Hanoi on December 5.
The two officers affirmed that the Vietnam-Malaysia bilateral partnership in defence has expanded, especially regarding training, naval cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums.
They agreed that there are favourable conditions for bilateral defence cooperation to develop stronger, matching the two countries’ strategic partnership.
Deputy Minister Giang said the Vietnamese Defence Ministry hopes to continue receiving support and close cooperation from the Malaysian Defence Ministry when Vietnam serves as Chair of ASEAN in 2020./.