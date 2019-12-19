Politics Vietnam, Japan enhance parliamentary ties Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Vice President of the House of Councillors of Japan Ogawa Toshio agreed to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on December 18.

Politics Deputy FM holds talks with US Assistant Secretary of State Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.

Politics Vietnam, Myanmar issue joint statement Vietnam and Myanmar have issued a joint statement on strengthening their comprehensive cooperative partnership the occasion of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18 at the invitation of President U Win Myint.