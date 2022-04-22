Deputy Minister of Home Affairs receives Holy See guest
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang (R) and Under-Secretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States Monsignor Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's law on religion is consistent with international conventions that Vietnam has signed, always creating favourable conditions for religious organisations to operate in accordance with the Constitution and laws, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang stated.
The Vietnamese official made the affirmation at a reception for Under-Secretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States Monsignor Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski who is on a working visit to Vietnam on April 21.
Thang stated that Vietnam always respects and guarantees the right to belief and religious freedom of citizens, and briefed the guest on policies and laws on belief and religion of the Vietnamese Party and State. He noted that in Vietnam everyone has the right to freely practice belief and religious activities either in their own homes or at places of worship.
The ethical, cultural and humane values of religions are disseminated in the social life, while resources of religions are being promoted for the cause of national construction and development, he added.
Many religious dignitaries have been models of both devotion to religion and contribution to patriotic emulation movements, as well as to the building of a healthy cultural environment in residential areas, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
The Vietnamese Government acknowledges and appreciates the involvement and efforts of religious organisations in preventing and controlling the COVID-19, Thang said, expressing the hope that the Holy See will continue directing the Catholic Church in Vietnam to contribute to further strengthening the Vietnam - Vatican relations.
For his part, Monsignor Wachowski said he hopes to contribute to the development of Vietnam – the Holy See relations.
He added that after being appointed as Undersecretary for Relations with States of the Vatican, he wanted to visit Vietnam – the beautiful, peace-loving country.
He showed pleasure at great efforts and contributions made by the Catholic Church of Vietnam to social welfare activities and its compliance with laws on religious activities in Vietnam.
Thang suggested Wachowski and the Holy See's relevant agencies to coordinate with Vietnamese authorities to promote the bilateral relations, and pay attention to appointing bishops to dioceses with vacant seats, and to dioceses whose bishops have reached retirement age.
The Holy See's official mentioned talks held by the two sides to promote their relations, expressing the hope that the 9th round of talks will go well and achieve basic contents of operational regulations for the resident envoy of the Holy See in Vietnam./.