Deputy Minister of National Defence receives Chinese Ambassador
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on August 17.
Xiong conveyed Chinese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe's letter to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, informing that the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense of China have decided to present 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Vietnam People’s Army.
As scheduled, the Chinese side will transport the vaccine to Vietnam on August 23.
Xiong affirmed that understanding Vietnam’s difficulties in pandemic prevention and control, China is willing to support and cooperate with Vietnam in the provision of medical supplies and vaccines, and vaccine production technology transfer.
Appreciating China’s assistance, Chien stressed that despite COVID-19, the cooperation between the two nations and armies have been sustained and growing fruitfully, ensuring their collaboration plans set for 2021.
The Chinese Ministry of National Defense’s donation of vaccine reflected the mutual solidarity and assistance between the two armies and showed that their relationship is always a pillar in the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he said.
Both host and guest took the occasion to discuss international and regional matters of common concern and reached agreement on a number of orientations for bilateral defence cooperation in the time to come./.