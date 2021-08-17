Politics Disciplinary measures doled out to former officials of Hanoi, HCM City Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on August 17 to consider disciplinary measures against the Party Delegation to the Hanoi People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Politics Another female officer assigned to UN peacekeeping mission The Ministry of National Defence on August 17 handed over the President’s decision to assign Lieutenant Colonel Vu Thi Kim Oanh to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent congratulatory letters to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945 - 2021).

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes second meeting The second meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened on August 17 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.