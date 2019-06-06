Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made clear a number of issues of public concern following the part of the question-and-answer session on culture, sports and tourism during the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 6.



Minh said despite complicated developments in the region and the world, the socio-economic situation in Vietnam continued positive trend in May.



The five-month consumer price index rose by 2.74 percent, the lowest in the past three years while industrial production index expanded by 9.4 percent. The foreign tourist arrivals went up 8.8 percent to nearly 7.3 million, and the total newly-registered and additional foreign capital topped 9 billion USD, up 27.1 percent. Meanwhile, export revenue surpassed 100 billion USD, marking a 6.7 percent increase, and there were roughly 54,000 newly-registered firms, up 3.2 percent while around 20,000 enterprises resumed their operations.



About public investment disbursement, Minh said nearly 100 trillion VND (4.34 billion USD) was disbursed during January – May, or nearly 29 percent of the year’s target.



The Government has submitted the draft amendments to the Law on Public Investment to the legislature for approval, which suggests boosting decentralisation in localities, simplifying administrative procedures, enhancing inspection to ensure openness and transparency, fighting negative behaviors and interest groups.



Once the bill is adopted, the Government will seriously abide by its provisions, pool public involvement in the breakthrough strategy on building synchronous and modern infrastructure, he said.



Hailing the private sector’s important contributions to economic growth, the Deputy PM asked for the continuation of the refining of the Investment Law and Law on Enterprises in a way that makes it easier for them to access infrastructure, capital, capital, land, natural resources and human resources; and join the global value chain in the region and the world.



On cheating behavior in national high school graduation and university entrance examinations, the PM asked competent agencies to verify and deal with violations, and specify responsibilities of individuals and organisations concerned.



Regarding the fight against degradation in moral virtues and lifestyle, Minh described it as a significant, regular and long-term task of departments and agencies



The Government urged Party units, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, people of the walks of life and NA deputies to enhance inspection, give opinions to build a safe society and uphold cultural and moral values of the nation, he said.



Referring to corruption prevention and control, he said authorities uncovered and strictly dealt with serious economic and corruption cases, audited work in fields prone to corruption, disciplined violating individuals and organisations in loss-making fields and those of public concern.



Asked about what the Government has done to promote cultural diplomacy to develop Vietnamese tourism on par with Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, Minh said the PM has adopted the cultural diplomatic strategy until 2020, with a focus on popularising Vietnamese culture via leaders’ visits, holding Vietnam cultural days abroad, and seeking UNESCO’s recognition for tangible and intangible cultural heritages.



He informed the NA deputies that the Vietnamese embassies, consular offices and diplomatic representative agencies are also working to popularise Vietnamese tourism and pool private involvement in the effort.



On the impact of the US – China trade war on the domestic economy, the Deputy PM said the Government has established a steering committee to cope with the issue.



Responding to a deputy’s question what Vietnam should do to tap benefits from free trade agreements (FTAs), Minh said after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect on January 14, 2019, the PM has issued a directive guiding the implementation of the CPTPP. So far, 21 ministries and departments and 54 localities have issued action plans to realise the deal.



The official said Vietnam is seeing flows of foreign goods of ambiguous origins that seek to tap incentives in FTAs, including the CPTPP.



Since the time when the CPTPP took effect, 66 Vietnamese products have enjoyed a zero tax, thus posing challenges to them as foreign goods are flooding domestic market, he said.



Minh also explained slow disbursement of official development assistance in several projects, the sustainable use of Mekong River water, and the detention of fishermen working in waters pending demarcation, adding that the Government has ordered the raising of fishermen’s awareness of international law and asking them to go fishing in legitimate areas which are protected by coast guards.



Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung also addressed issues raised by deputies.-VNA