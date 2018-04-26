Security check at Dien Bien Airport (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked for drastic measures to promptly handle problems and risks threatening aviation security while presiding over a recent meeting of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee in Hanoi.The Deputy PM noted that in 2017, with joint efforts of the Government, the National Civil Aviation Security Committee and relevant ministries, sectors and locality, aviation security and safety was ensured, contributing to making Vietnam a safe and attractive destination to foreign tourists and investors.Currently, ensuring aviation security and safety is a task of significant importance, he told the meeting held on April 24 to review the committee’s operation in 2017 and set fourth tasks of 2018.In 2018, the Ministry of Public Security should consult the Government and the Prime Minister on building and completing a legal corridor to implement the Anti-Terrorism Law 2013, while warning the aviation sector of terrorist and criminal schemes and methods in a timely manner, he said.He urged the public security force of localities having airports and aviation works to complete their steering committees on anti-terrorism. He requested for close coordination of relevant agencies in ensuring aviation security and safety as well as strict punishments on violations.He also asked the Ministry of Transport to continue reviewing and completing legal documents on aviation security and safety, along with regulations on necessary equipment to cope with illegal interference into civil aviation activities. A security camera system should be installed in all airports, he added.According to Deputy Minister of Transportation Le Dinh Tho, last year, the committee held a national rehearsal on aviation emergency in Cam Ranh, the central province of Khanh Hoa. Agencies promoted close coordination to ensure all flights of senior leaders of the Party and State abroad and foreign leaders to Vietnam, as well as foreign leaders and high-ranking delegations to Vietnam, including those serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the central city of Da Nang.However, Tho also pointed to a number of shortcomings of the sector, including weak performance of some aviation security workers, and a lack of adequate equipment for anti-terrorism in some airports.Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam proposed higher financial investment in aviation security and the strengthening of advanced technology in the work, while improving the quality of aviation security staff by providing more training and equipment and raising the awareness of the staff on the importance of aviation security in the current situation.-VNA