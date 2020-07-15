Society Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households out of poverty Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Society NA approves nearly 6bn USD in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups The National Assembly has approved over 137.6 trillion VND (5.97 billion USD) in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Society Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village Located in Chuyen My commune, Phu Xuyen district, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.

Society Paintings on lotus leaves The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life. In order to bring the image of this special flower into daily life, Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi has turned ordinary lotus leaves into works of art with traditional cultural features.