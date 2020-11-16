Deputy PM calls for creating safe road traffic environment
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh called on all people to comply with road traffic safety regulations at a TV programme in commemoration of victims of traffic accidents.
At the programme broadcast on the Vietnam Television channel on November 15 in response to the UN’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, participants spent a minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents.
A minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents (Photo: VNA)
The Deputy PM noted that there has been a significant decrease in the numbers of accidents, deaths, and injuries in recent years. However, Vietnam still recorded over 7,500 deaths caused by traffic accidents and close to 15,000 victims with lifetime injuries on an annual basis.
He asked people to wear helmets and fasten their seatbelts when riding on the road, and say no to drunk driving and speeding.
Dr. Pham Gia Anh from the Vietnam – German Friendship Hospital in Hanoi, said the medical establishment annually treated up to 17,000 urgent cases of road accidents in 2018 and 2019. However, the figure fell by about 10 percent to 12,000 cases in the first ten months of this year, the doctor added.
President of Toyota Motor Vietnam Ueda Hiroyuki said from Japanese experience, traffic infrastructure improvement, education on traffic law for traffic participants, and the installation of safety equipment on vehicles are key factors.
Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung said traffic infrastructure and transport services in Vietnam have been significantly improved, while the issuance of Decree 100 has contributed to reduce the number of accidents to the lowest in a decade.
The Government’s Decree 100/2019/ND-CP, coming into force on January 1 this year, details fines for administrative violations in road and railway traffic./.