Society PM attends great national solidarity festival in Hanoi Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined residents in Dien Bien ward, Ba Dinh district, the capital city of Hanoi at the great national solidarity festival on November 15.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 15.

Society Nearly 450 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan Close to 450 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 14.

Society Start-up Wheel 2020 attracts outstanding talents The top 60 Vietnamese start-ups chosen from thousands of contestants competed at the semi-final round of the 2020 Vietnam Start-up Wheel contest in HCM City on November 13.