Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has called for all stakeholders to make a greater effort in addressing incidents that threaten aviation security and safety.



The Deputy PM, who is also Chairman of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC) and first deputy head of the National Committee for Anti-Terrorism, made the call during a teleconference in Hanoi on August 25 reviewing the civil aviation security and safety work over the first seven months and outlining tasks for the remainder of the year.



He asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to investigate the direct and indirect causes of all incidents. The Ministry of Transport (MoT) must work with the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence, Finance, and Justice to review laws and policies on ensuring aviation security and safety and update regulations in line with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



The MoT was also assigned to direct relevant organisations to improve efficiency in ensuring aviation security and safety and to promptly cope with any and all contingencies.



It was tasked with working with the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security as well as People’s Committees in localities to raise public awareness about laws on the use and management of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that are likely to threaten civil aviation security and safety.



Meanwhile, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises was directed to partner with the MoT and relevant agencies to quickly bring the Vietnam Aviation Security Co. Ltd. into operation.



He also highlighted the need to effectively tackle luggage theft at airports, especially when committed by foreigners, as well as ensure aviation information security and safety.



Regarding two projects on the establishment of public security posts at airports and the building of air security forces, he asked the Ministry of Public Security to cooperate with the MoT to tackle difficulties and speed up their progress.



Airlines must be held responsible for the recruitment and employment of pilots and crew in important positions, he said, adding that relevant agencies must ensure the progress of the restoration and upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.



CAAV General Director Dinh Viet Thang, who is also Chief of the NCASC Office, said airports around Vietnam catered to 43 million passengers in the first seven months of this year, down 37.5 percent year-on-year, and handled 690,000 tonnes of cargo, down 21 percent.



Domestic airlines carried 20.7 million passengers and 169,000 tonnes of cargo during the period, down 36.2 percent and 31.4 percent annually, respectively.Some 80 percent of aircraft capacity is unused.



There were no aviation accidents in the first half of the year, but 123 compulsory safety reports were filed and 31 incidents reported, down 40 percent year-on-year. Among the incidents, two were at the “serious” level, five at “high”, and 24 at “medium”./.