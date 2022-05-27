Deputy PM calls for more Japanese investment in Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting with President of the House of Councillors Santo Akiko (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed his hope that Japanese leaders will encourage local businesses to increase investment and diversify supply chains in Vietnam.
Minh made the call during meetings with Japanese leaders as part of his trip to Japan to attend the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia from May 26-27.
The Deputy PM paid a courtesy visit to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, President of the House of Councillors Santo Akiko, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party Toshimitsu Motegi and public relations chief of the Party Taro Kono, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi, and the Governors of Kanagawa and Gunma prefectures, among others.
Minh affirmed that Vietnam always considers Japan a leading strategic partner, and noted his hope that the two sides will continue to fruitfully implement major agreements and common perceptions reached during mutual visits by PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida, creating a foundation for bilateral relations to grow.
He also suggested the two sides continue delegation exchanges, especially via the Party, State and parliament channels.
Minh called on the Japanese leaders to create optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community, enhance cooperation between localities, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and join hands in celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.
The host leaders stressed that Japan attaches importance to relations with Vietnam, and highly valued the country’s achievements in socio-economic development and the COVID-19 fight, as well as its increasing position and role in the region and the world.
They also lauded significant contributions by the Vietnamese community to Japan’s development.
Recalling his recent visit to Vietnam, PM Kishida pledged that he will work to accelerate the implementation of deals made during the visits by the two countries’ government leaders.
For their part, Hosoda and Santo vowed to step up exchanges between legislative agencies of the two countries, saying they hope for strengthened coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, and support the Japanese government in realising the comprehensive, extensive and intensive cooperation with Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Nikai suggested intensifying cooperation between localities, cultural ties and exchanges between people, young leaders and youngsters of the two countries, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary.
He said he hopes to lead a delegation to Vietnam for people-to-people exchanges.
Hayashi and Hagiuda spoke highly of the Vietnamese government’s resolve in building an open, transparent investment environment, its commitments towards investors and its drastic actions to help Japanese firms deal with difficulties.
The ministers affirmed their readiness to share knowledge and experience in industrialisation, and agreed to work together with Vietnam to expand cooperation in innovation, technology, digital transformation and climate change response.
They promised to push ahead with procedures to open the doors to Vietnamese longan in Japan, and soon restore travel between the two countries.
The prefecture Governors pledged to further encourage local businesses to increase investment in Vietnam, admit more Vietnamese workers, foster partnerships between localities and organise regular cultural exchanges with the Southeast Asian nation.
Deputy PM Minh also met with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC), who promised to continue coordination in removing obstacles to ODA projects./.