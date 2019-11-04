Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deaths
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead last month. (Photo: PA/VNA)
The official made the request at a meeting on late November 3, which saw the participation of Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam and representatives of the Ministries of Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Transport, National Defence, Finance, Health, and Information and Communications, the Government’s Office, the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), the CPVCC’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the CPVCC’s Commission for Information and Communication, and related localities.
It was reported at the meeting that a delegation of the Ministry of Public Security headed to the UK on November 2 night and another delegation from the Foreign Ministry also left for the European country the next day, to work with competent British agencies in identification work.
In a statement on late November 1, Essex police said they believe the victims in the Essex lorry death case are Vietnamese, adding that they have identified some of the victims and have contacted the Vietnamese Government and some families in the UK and Vietnam.
The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained, they said.
"This evidence is being gathered across a number of jurisdictions worldwide. As a result, we cannot at this time announce the identity of any of the victims,” said the statement.
Essex police will continue to cooperate closely with the Vietnamese Government, and others, to identify the victims and offer support to all those affected by this tragedy./.