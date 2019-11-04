Society Charity Fun Run draws nearly 8,000 runners The fifth edition of the Charity Fun Run took place in the northern province of Hung Yen on November 3 with the participation of nearly 8,000 runners.

Society National public services website to be launched in late November A national public service website will be launched in late November to improve the quality of public services from State agencies, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Society PM sends condolences to families of victims in UK Right after the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Foreign Ministry reported that the police of Essex announced there were Vietnamese people, unidentified yet, in the incident that saw 39 people died in a lorry in a region northeast of London, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from Bangkok sent his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Society Two detained for suspected engaging in organising illegal emigration One person has been prosecuted and detained while another was arrested urgently in the central province of Ha Tinh for suspected involvement in organizing, brokering illegal emigration in the province, provincial police said on November 1.