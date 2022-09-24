Politics Ceremony marks 30th anniversary of re-establishment of Presidential Office A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 24 to mark the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Presidential Office (September 25, 1992 – 2022).

Politics UN backs Vietnam’s development priorities: Secretary-General The United Nations (UN) will continue paying attention to and support Vietnam's development priorities towards green and sustainable orientations, and just transition, especially in terms of financial access, UN Secretary-General Antonió Guterres told Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 23.

Politics Vietnam Days Abroad 2022 to take place in Austria, India, RoK Vietnam Days Abroad 2022, with a diverse combination of online and offline promotional activities, will be held in Austria, India, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of the anniversaries of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and these countries.

Politics Vietnam, Mongolia hold 10th deputy foreign minister-level political consultation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 23 for Mongolian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Batsumber Munkhjin, who came to Vietnam to co-chair a political consultation between the two foreign ministries.