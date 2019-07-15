Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan Kanehara Nobukatsu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh expressed his delight at the comprehensive and practical development of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership during a reception in Hanoi on July 15 for Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan Kanehara Nobukatsu.



Minh congratulated Japan on successfully holding the G20 Summit and thanked the Japanese government for its warm welcome to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his visit and attendance of the summit from June 27 – July 1.



He was satisfied about enhanced political ties, regular high-level visits, and increasingly expansive national defence-security, economic, trade and investment ties.



Kanehara Nobukatsu, who is also Deputy Secretary General of National Security Secretariat of Japan, affirmed that Japan wants to increase cooperation with Vietnam and continue assisting the country in sustainable development.



On regional and global issues, both sides agreed to regularly share information of mutual interest, continue working closely together at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, extended ASEAN collaboration mechanisms and Japan – Mekong partnership in the context that Vietnam is a coordinator of ASEAN – Japan relations for the 2018-2021 period, ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.-VNA