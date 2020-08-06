Business Annual cashew nut export goal lowered to 3.2 billion USD The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has decided to lower the cashew nut export target to 3.2 billion USD this year, down from the 4 billion USD set in late 2019, given the impact of COVID-19.

Business Policies encourage firms to assemble cars in Vietnam Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Vietnam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 percent reduction in registration fees.

Business Footwear exports likely to bounce back at year’s end Footwear exports were estimated to hit 9.53 billion USD in the first seven months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 7.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months The index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City went down 5.5 percent year-on-year in seven months of this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.