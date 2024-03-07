Deputy PM, foreign scientists discusses environmental initiatives
At the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and foreign scientists in Hanoi on March 7. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 7 received foreign scientists who recently participated in the 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management (ICEPORM 2024) hosted by the central province of Binh Dinh.
At the reception in Hanoi, Ha commended outcomes of the conference, which included an initiative on collaboration among scientists to address interdisciplinary environmental issues and provide recommendations and solutions for the Vietnamese Government.
According to the Deputy PM, Vietnam has been actively engaged in international agreements on climate change response, environmental protection. The nation was among the pioneers in implementing international commitments and agreements such as those involving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and just energy transition.
Vietnam is exploring new approaches, technological solutions, and techniques to tackle environmental issues, he stated. The country seeks international support and cooperation from scientists, organisations, and research institutes regarding research, human resource development, risk assessment, and the establishment of hazardous, solid and household waste management standards, among others.
Vietnam also welcomes the transfer of waste treatment and recycling technologies as well as assistance in handling residual wartime dioxin and in developing new environmental standards for investment and production.
He tasked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Health with closely working with environmental experts to implement the proposals and initiatives from ICEPORM in addressing current challenges.
Professor Hoang Chung Tham from the US’s Auburn University noted that the conference brought together over 100 scientists, who presented over 80 research outcomes on environmental pollution, toxicology, monitoring and treatment, and ecological risk assessment.
Leading experts and scientists in the field are ready to assist Vietnam in the research and development of technical standards suitable for practical implementation to ensure comprehensive national environmental management./.