Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) welcomes Japanese State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Junji Suzuki (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hailed the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ assistance in helping Vietnam to build an e-government and train human resources while receiving State Minister Junji Suzuki in Hanoi on July 29.Binh said that the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing rapidly and practically in numerous fields, with consolidated political trust.Japan is currently the largest official development assistance (ODA) provider for Vietnam with over 30 billion USD committed, the country’s second biggest investor with 4,150 projects with a total registered capital of over 57 billion USD, and the fourth biggest trade partner with two-way trade hitting 38 billion USD last year, he said.Binh affirmed that the Vietnamese Government encourages and creates favourable conditions for cooperation programmes between Vietnamese ministries and sectors and the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.The Deputy PM proposed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to continue assisting the Vietnamese Government Inspectorate in organising personnel training courses and in improving the capacity of solving administrative complaints.He suggested both sides continue signing more cooperation agreements, protocols and memoranda of understanding, increasing the exchange of delegations, and establishing coordination mechanisms, including a mechanism on receiving and solving issues related to administrative decisions of the two countries’ citizens and governments.Binh expressed his hope that Japanese authorities will create more optimal conditions for Vietnamese citizens who are learning and working in the country and received more Vietnamese guest workers, students and postgraduates.For his part, Suzuki said that Vietnam is a very important partner of Japan.He unveiled that there are currently 330,000 Vietnamese people living in Japan. This year, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in receiving specified skilled workers in 14 fields, including information technology and nursing.With this document, more Vietnamese workers will be enabled to work in Japan, he said, pledging that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications will carry out more policies in support of Vietnamese workers.-VNA