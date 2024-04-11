Society Greetings extended to Khmer people in Can Tho on Chol Chnam Thmay festival Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh attended a get-together to celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival of Khmer people held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 10.

Society Netflix ordered to stop distributing unauthorised games in Vietnam The Authority of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has sent an official letter to Netflix, requesting its compliance with Vietnam’s legal regulations on providing online gaming services.

Society Infographic More trains added for upcoming national holidays During the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, in addition to regular train services, the railway sector will increase the number of trips to make travel more convenient and will also apply preferential policies and discounts.

Society Dong Nai organises traditional New Year celebration for Lao, Cambodian students The Dong Nai People’s Committee on April 10 organised a get-together to celebrate the traditional New Year festivals of Laos - Bunpimay, and Cambodia - Chol Chnam Thmay as well as the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Cultural Festival for nearly 100 students from the two neighbouring countries in the southern province.