Deputy PM Le Minh Khai presents Kovalevskaia Award 2023 to two female scientists (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 7 to honour outstanding female intellectuals and present the Kovalevskaia Award 2023 to two female scientists, on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day (March 8).

The award winners were Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dao Viet Ha, Director of the Institute of Oceanography at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology; and Prof. Dr. Hoang Thi Thai Hoa, Dean of the Faculty of Agronomy at the University of Agriculture and Forestry under Hue University. The two scholars have made significant contributions to the sustainable development of Vietnam's maritime economy and the creation of safe, sustainable agricultural products adaptable to climate change.

Speaking at the event, Deputy PM Khai underscored the Vietnamese Party and State’s commitment to supporting the female intellectual workforce and fostering gender equality work, evident in various policies and guidelines designed for women advancement.



He pointed to the increased participation of women in leadership and management positions within the Party and State agencies, both in quantity and quality. This progress was further reflected in the Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum in June 2023, which positioned Vietnam at the 89th place in gender equality, 11 spots higher compared to 2022. Notably, Vietnam's ranking in the proportion of women in the legislature is 53rd.

Applauding two winners of the Kovalevskaia Award 2023 for their exceptional scientific achievements, he also highly valued efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the National Committee for the Advancement of Women in Vietnam, ministries, agencies and localities in promoting the role of female officials and intellectuals, making important contributions to the country’s overall achievements.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his confidence that Vietnamese women, with their heroism, resilience, integrity and competence, will continue to contribute significantly to building a strong and prosperous Vietnam where the well-being of all citizens is ensured.

VWU Chairwoman Ha Thi Nga reported that there were 534 women among a total 2,059 professors and associate professors nationwide in the 2019 – 2023 period, accounting for 26%. Additionally, the representation of women in the 15th National Assembly reached a historic high of 30.26%./.