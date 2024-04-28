The move is to create a boost for Vietnam’s AI industry, turning the country into a bright spot in this regard.

On February 2, the Government approved a national data strategy, which serves as a foundation for the development of the domestic AI industry. It also sets the target of having 100% of the national data centers, regional data centers and national centers for large data storage and high performance computing across the country guaranteed to connect successfully.

Insiders emphasized the need for the country to ensure an open legal corridor, and learn from developed nations’ experience in this field.

The ministry pledged to focus on perfecting relevant mechanisms and policies in the second quarter of this year, and expand international cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral, in this realm./.

VNA