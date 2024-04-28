Videos FDI flow into garment and textile sector bounces back The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Vietnamese garment and textile sector has rebounded thanks to the country’s sound investment climate and abundant workforce as well as its open economy, according to insiders.

Videos Banks expect credit growth from Q2 Banks are expecting an improvement in credit growth from the second quarter of 2024, especially now that loan interest rates have decreased, exports gradually recovered, and domestic consumption increased.

Videos Artist Lưu Thanh Lan: Enduring love for sculpture As one of the rare female artists to pursue the art of sculpture, known as a creatively hardworking field, Lưu Thanh Lan has, with her passion and dedication over the past 30 years, established an extensive and impressive body of work across various mediums, such as stone, bronze, ceramic, and wood.

Videos Noi Bai, Da Nang named in world’s top 100 airports Hanoi capital’s Noi Bai International Airport and the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name have been listed among the world’s top 100 airports in 2024 by the UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax.