New sections on North-South expressway put into use
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended a hybrid ceremony in the south central province of Ninh Thuan to inaugurate the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway and open the Dien Chau-Bai Vot expressway in the north central province of Nghe An to traffic.
VNA
VNA
