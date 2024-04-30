The ceremony drew leaders of Quang Tri province, as well as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, veteran revolutionaries, and a large number of locals.



Participants sang the national anthem and spent a minute of silence to commemorate people who shed their blood for national independence and freedom, and for happiness of the people.



Ben Hai river was once the border of the north and the south of Vietnam, while Hien Luong bridge crossing the river became a symbol for the pain of separation and the desire for national reunification.



At that time, Quang Tri was the front line of the north, the direct rear of the large front line of the south, and the fiercest battlefield.



Ben Hai-Hien Luong has been engraved in the history of the nation and the subconscious of humanity as a shining symbol of faith and desire for peace and national reunification, demonstrating the will and strength of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national liberation and the cause of socialist construction./.





VNA