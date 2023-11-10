Deputy PM hosts Warburg Pincus CEO
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) receives CEO of Warburg Pincus Charles R. Kaye (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Charles R. Kaye, CEO of Warburg Pincus, during which he expressed his hope that Warburg Pincus, one of the US’s leading investment funds, will continue to be a bridge to bring investors from the US and other countries to Vietnam.
Khai noted that after 10 years of its operation in Vietnam, Warburg Pincus has affirmed itself as one of the leading investment funds in Vietnam with a total capital of more than 2 billion USD.
Appreciating Warburg Pincus’s successful cooperation with many large and reputable Vietnamese enterprises, the Deputy Prime Minister said he hopes it will continue to research and expand partnerships with Vietnamese businesses and make more effective investment in new projects.
He affirmed that Vietnam always considers the US one of its leading important partners, with two-way trade surpassing 123 billion USD last year, up 11% year-on-year. As of August 20, the US had more than 1,300 valid FDI projects totalling 11.8 billion USD, ranking 11th among the countries and territories pouring capital into in the Southeast Asian nation.
Charles R. Kaye informed the host of the fund's activities in Vietnam over the past 10 years, and shared its plans to continue expanding investment in Vietnam in the coming time.
He said that there are currently many large US businesses showing interest in investing in the potential Vietnamese market and presented some proposals to the Vietnamese Government./.