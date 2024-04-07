Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (L) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamme. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 5-6 (local time) met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during his trip to the US to attend the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in Boston.

Khai affirmed that Vietnam persistently supports multilateralism and a world order based on international law and the UN Charter, advocates the central role of the UN in the global governance system to respond to common challenges and will contribute to major priorities of the UN in the coming time.

"Vietnam is determined to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and respond to climate change; supports the UN’s initiatives to accelerate the realisation of sustainable development goals," he affirmed.

He asked the UN to prioritise supporting Vietnam in mobilising finance, transferring technology, and sharing knowledge and practical experience, especially in areas such as improving climate change response and adaptation, effective management of water resources, energy transition, innovation, and digital transformation.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the world is entering an important period with many global challenges, requiring countries to uphold multilateralism and promote cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals.

Acknowledging that Vietnam is an important partner of the UN, she expected that the country will coordinate in implementing agendas, including climate change response, energy transition, digital transformation, maintaining food supply chains, promoting education, and ensuring inclusive development, and social justice, among others.

She affirmed that UN organisations are ready to support Vietnam in mobilising resources, thereby helping the country accelerate the implementation of development goals, especially on energy transition and response to climate change.

During his trip to Cornell Tech University under Cornell University, the Vietnamese Deputy PM spoke highly of the school’s cooperation with Vietnamese universities as well as the quality of Vietnamese students at the university and asked the school to continue to promote cooperation and coordination in joint training programmes with major universities in Vietnam.

At a business discussion held by BCIU with the participation of nearly 20 large US businesses in banking, finance, technology, telecommunications, services, health care, and education, Khai praised the development of Vietnam - US relations in all fields, with trade and investment relations as the pillars and driving forces, He also appreciated US enterprises' production and business investment activities in Vietnam.

The Deputy PM proposed that US businesses further expand operations in the Southeast Asian country, focusing on areas where Vietnam has demands and US businesses have strengths; continue to propose, comment, and recommend policies on digital transformation, high-quality human resources training, infrastructure development, and information technology.

"The Vietnamese Government commits to always accompanying and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US investors in particular to resolve difficulties and obstacles facing them in order to help them implement business and investment projects effectively and sustainably in Vietnam," he stressed.

Leaders of local enterprises said they look forward to learning more about Vietnam's development strategy to invest more in Vietnam, thereby contributing to the development of Vietnam - US relations and supporting Vietnam's growth./.