Politics Organisations, associations contribute to Vietnam-France relationship The Vietnamese Embassy in France organised a get-together for Vietnamese and French organisations and associations in Malakoff city on September 24.

Politics President arrives in Tokyo for late Japanese PM's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Tokyo on September 25 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend a state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from September 25-28.

Politics Vietnam attends int'l conference of political parties in Mexico A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam(CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.

Politics HCM City urged to step up fight against corruption A delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control had a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 24 over the handling of corruption cases.