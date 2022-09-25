Deputy PM meets Lao counterpart in New York
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York on September 23.
Minh congratulated Saleumxay Kommasith on his appointment as Deputy PM and FM of Laos and expressed his hope that the Lao official will continue to instruct the implementation of high-ranking delegation exchange activities and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and support ministries and localities in the realisation of high-level agreements between the two countries.
The two sides shared delight at the progress of the special solidarity between the two nations as well as the fruitful bilateral partnership over the years, and affirmed that they always put the Vietnam-Laos relations in top priority.
They showed a determination to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of both countries and the outcomes of the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.
They will continue to coordinate closely in organising delegation exchanges at all levels and conducting remaining activities of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year.
They will work to hasten the progress of major cooperation projects, while strengthen their coordination and mutual support at international, regional and sub-regional forums./.