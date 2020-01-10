Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debate
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.
At the ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (Source: VNA)
In his meeting with Urmas Reinsalu, Foreign Minister of Estonia, a country that is also a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021, Minh suggested the two countries continue to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in trade and investment, and closely coordinate at the council, thus contributing to the UN’s peace and security activities.
Reinsalu congratulated Vietnam on its position as president of the UNSC, saying that his country supports Vietnam’s priorities to address conflicts and cyber security, and improve the working methods of the UN.
Estonia attaches importance to strengthening its relations with Vietnam and other ASEAN members, especially as Vietnam acts as the chair of the group this year.
He urged the two countries to expand cooperation in the fields of strength such as agriculture and digital technology.
Meanwhile, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto said his country treasures its ties with Vietnam, and hopes to enhance multi-faceted cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.
He called on the two sides to accelerate the implementation of projects invested by Hungary in Vietnam.
For his part, Minh agreed that the two countries need to coordinate to successfully hold activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He said after the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) are approved, they will contribute to promoting trade ties between Vietnam and the EU in general, and Hungary in particular.
Meeting with the Vietnamese official, Michelle Müntefering, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, spoke highly of Vietnam’s dual responsibility as the chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UNSC.
He hoped his country and Vietnam will expand coordination at regional and global forums, including the UNSC.
The two sides discussed measures to push trade and investment relations, especially tapping opportunities when the EVFTA and the EVIPA are ratified.
They also underlined the need to maintain peace, stability, aviation security and safety in the East Sea.
In a meeting between Minh and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, the two sides agreed to consider negotiating a framework agreement to create a foundation for cooperation between the two countries.
Deputy PM and FM Minh conveyed Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitation to Gonsalves to visit Vietnam./.