Politics Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs open debate on observance of UN Charter Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired an open debate of the UN Security Council on January 9 that focused on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.

Politics Delegation of Lao province pays pre-Tet visit to Hoa Binh A delegation of the Lao province of Houaphanh offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to authorities and people of Hoa Binh province during a visit to the northern locality of Vietnam on January 9.

Politics Vietnam wants to cooperate with Japan in developing e-government: PM Vietnam is developing an e-government and cyber security, hence the country wants to cooperate with Japan – a reliable partner – in these fields, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.