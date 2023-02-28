Politics Bac Giang works to build healthy cultural environment The northern province of Bac Giang is set to further step up its movement serving the building of healthy cultural environments in all fields, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.

Politics Vietnam keen on working with Japan in implementing global commitments, goals As a country with high sense of responsibility, Vietnam is willing to cooperate with Japan in realising global commitments and goals, thus turning the bilateral relations into a model in partnership between a developing country and a developed one, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Politics Deputy PM meets UN Secretary General, foreign officials in Geneva Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met UN Secretary General António Guterres and officials of foreign countries on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.