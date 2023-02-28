Deputy PM meets Vietnamese expats in Switzerland
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang joined a meeting with Vietnamese expatriate community and representative agencies in Switzerland on February 26, following his arrival in Geneva to attend a high-level discussion of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, informed Quang of Vietnamese expats’ significant contributions to the operation of the delegation, assistance for their fellow countrymen at home, and successful integration into the host society.
She expressed her pride in nearly 30 Vietnamese experts’ presentations and contributions at international organisations in Geneva, such as the UN Office, World Health Organisation, and World Trade Organisation.
Taking into account such efforts, Quang took note of concerns and questions from the expatriates of different ages. He gave his answers and assigned relevant competent agencies to tackle their issues.
The Deputy PM’s attendance at the High-Level Meeting on February 27 and 28 officially marks the start of Vietnam's participation as a UNHRC member for the 2023-2025 tenure./.