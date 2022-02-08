Society Reopening schools top priority: Official Reopening schools and sustaining their operation are a top priority, as health risks to children and educational staff can be minimised with appropriate precautions, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh on February 8.

Society 250 more flights to meet surging post-Tet travel demand Domestic airlines plan to add 251 flights on popular routes between February 7 and 10 to keep up with an unexpected surge in travel demand after Tet, Vietnam’s longest New Year holiday, according to the Office of the Ministry of Transport.