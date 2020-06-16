Deputy PM passes on Revolutionary Press Day greetings to journalists
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam extended his greetings on June 16 to journalists and reporters nationwide on the occasion of the 95th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam extended his greetings on June 16 to journalists and reporters nationwide on the occasion of the 95th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.
Dam attended a regular press conference held jointly by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, and Radio the Voice of Vietnam.
He took the occasion to thank journalists and reporters for their contributions to communication activities, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Regarding the implementation of national press development and management planning to 2025, he emphasised that the task must be carried out on schedule but requires suitable adjustments be made.
Press planning aims to make the media develop in a more regular and methodical manner, he said.
The Deputy PM appreciated the press’s social criticism, adding that it should maintain this work to contribute more to national development.
He also asked press management agencies to prepare plans and policies to facilitate press development and step up communications to publicise the socio-economic achievements of ministries, sectors, and localities as all-level Party congresses are held towards the 13th National Party Congress./.