Society Son La arrests major drug smuggler Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La, in cooperation with customs and border guard forces, have busted a major drug trafficking case, seizing 17 bricks of heroin.

Society Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

Society Deaths from food poisoning hit 22 nationwide The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Society Nearly 87,000 USD to invest in rural youth start-ups The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of 2 billion VND (86,784 USD) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.