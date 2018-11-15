Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (last row, third from right) (Source: VNA)

Port Moresby (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met with many foreign officials from members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum at the 30th Ministerial Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on November 15.



Meeting New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker, Minh handed Vietnam’s document ratifying the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to him, affirming that it reflects Vietnam’s determination to continue with comprehensive reform and widespread global integration, as well as active efforts to shape regional economic connectivity frameworks.



The Deputy PM asked both sides to work closely together to fully and effectively tap interests brought about by the CPTPP, thus deepening the Vietnam-New Zealand comprehensive partnership.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s role in and active contributions to the formation of the CPTPP, Parker said believes the deal will make it easier for both sides to lift two-way trade.



He affirmed that New Zealand is ready to share its experience and assist Vietnam in improving its capacity of law enforcement to effectively tap into opportunities created by the pact.



In a dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Minh asked Japan to make it easier for Vietnamese farm produce to enter the country and receive more Vietnamese trainees for work.



Kono expressed his wish to step up practical and effective ties with Vietnam in diverse areas, adding that the Japanese Government is considering a new law on labour and expects to welcome more young foreign workers, including those from Vietnam.



He asked for joint efforts to prevent the legal violations of Vietnamese people in Japan.



Deputy PM Minh and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed their delight at the strong development of bilateral ties over the past years, especially since the upgrade of ties to the strategic partnership level in March 2018.



They were satisfied with the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between Vietnamese and Australian foreign and defence ministers held in Hanoi on October 10, as well as the first ministerial defence dialogue held in Sydney on November 6-9.



Sharing views on challenges facing the region, both sides highlighted the need to strive further to help maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



Hailing mutual support between the two governments in regional forums, especially in mechanisms in which ASEAN plays a central role, Minh asked both sides to realise the outcomes reached during APEC Year 2017, especially initiatives on inclusive economic, financial, and social development as well as the APEC Vision beyond 2020.



Payne, for her part, wished that the two sides would foster bilateral ties in an effective, practical and comprehensive way, with priority given to building an action plan to realise the bilateral strategic partnership in the near future, considering ties with Vietnam a model of Australia’s external relations. –VNA