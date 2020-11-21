Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 21 held talks with US National Security Advisor



At the meeting, both sides agreed the bilateral relations are developing more strongly than ever, and affirmed that the two countries attach much importance to their comprehensive partnership based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and political institutions, as well as mutual benefits.



Deputy PM Minh expressed his belief in the prospect for comprehensive development of the bilateral ties, from politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, security-defence to people-to-people exchange.



He spoke highly of the flexible organization of activities to celebrate the anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including the maintenance of contact and exchange of greetings between high-ranking leaders. He thanked the US government and Department of State for their practical and timely support for Vietnam in responding to COVID-19 and address consequences from recent flooding in the central region.



The US commits to maintaining stable relations and continuing cooperation with Vietnam to develop the bilateral ties in a practical, intensive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to regional and global security, peace, cooperation and development.



The two sides discussed measures to deepen the bilateral ties in the time ahead, with priority given to the early resumption of regular delegation exchange, joint work in humanitarian support and settlement of war consequences, and continued facilitation of trade and investment ties based on mutual benefits.



Minh welcomed the effective implementation of an action plan towards sustainable and harmonious trade balance between the two nations, laying stress on the potential for energy cooperation in the bilateral economic ties.



Vietnam pledges to create favourable business climate for foreign firms, including those from the US, to successfully operate in the Southeast Asian country, he added.



Meanwhile, O’Brien spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s measures to promote sustainable and harmonious trade ties with the US, and welcomed the signing of many trade agreements between businesses of both nations in the past time. He affirmed support for continued dialogues and consultations to build a stable trade relation between the two countries.



Touching on security-defence field, Minh lauded cooperation between competent authorities of the two nations, including maintaining bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and increasing collaboration in search and rescue work and humanitarian support.



Minh and O’Brien said they were glad to see both nations’ efforts to surmount war consequences, making contributions to building mutual trust.



Minh affirmed Vietnam and other ASEAN member states will continue support and coordinate with the US and other nations to maintain peace, security, stability, and rules-based order in the region and the whole world.



He asked the US to continue backing the ASEAN’s central role, promoting the ASEAN-US strategic partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership.



O’Brien hoped both sides will enhance coordination in handling common challenges, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, security and development./.



