Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang (R) and Chairman of Nippon Foundation and Sasakawa Peace Foundation Yohei Sasakawa (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang highly valued the valuable support for Vietnam provided by Nippon Foundation, Sasakawa Peace Foundation and their Chairman Yohei Sasakawa since 1980, during a reception in Hanoi on March 19 for the Japanese guest.

Deputy PM Quang highlighted the effectiveness of the foundations' assistance delivered through specific programmes, including the Vietnam-Japan defence exchange and initiatives aimed at poverty reduction and socio-development development in Vietnam's disadvantaged areas.

He hailed Japan as Vietnam's leading important partner which is the top provider of official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, the second biggest partner in in labour cooperation, and third in investment and tourism.

The Deputy PM wished that Sasakawa would continue to contribute to strengthening political trust between the two countries and carry more support projects in Vietnam.

Sasakawa, in turn, expressed delight at the elevation of Vietnam-Japan ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year, affirming his commitment to expanding the scope of this new partnership.

The Nippon Foundation, he noted, has provided scholarships for Vietnamese students for 40 years, with 80 beneficiaries to date. It has also rolled out socio-economic development projects and assisted people with disabilities in Vietnam, with a total aid of 30 million USD.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering closer ties and trust, not only at the Government level but also among all sectors and people of both countries, through various cooperation activities and mutual exchange./.