Business Establishment of Vietnamese IT business network in Japan promoted The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on March 28 held a get-together of Vietnamese IT enterprises in the East Asian country, providing an opportunity for them to exchange ideas, seek collaboration opportunities and discuss measures to further develop their community.

Business Ho Chi Minh City explores green growth with German partners A Germany – Vietnam business forum, themed “Collaborative pathways to green growth in Ho Chi Minh City”, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28.

Videos Three-month FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.4% Vietnam had attracted 6.17 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of March 20, a year-on-year rise of 13.4%, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Dong Nai holds meeting with FDI enterprises The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai on March 28 held a meeting with foreign-invested (FDI) enterprises in the locality with the aim of removing obstacles for their operations.