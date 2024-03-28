Deputy PM receives leader of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and General Director of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Qiao Xubin at their meeting in Hanoi on March 28.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received General Director of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Qiao Xubin in Hanoi on March 28.
Ha said the group, one of the leading energy enterprises in China and the world, has implemented several projects in Vietnam as either the main contractor or the investor.
He noted the process of transition to green energy has faced numerous challenges and difficulties, adding that China has seized the trend and been rapidly developing in the transition from fossil fuels to green energy. Meanwhile, Vietnam has great potential in renewable energy, he added.
The Deputy PM expressed his hope that the group could share and utilise new technologies in projects implemented in Vietnam or propose specific initiatives for developing smart electricity grids, pumped-storage hydroelectricity, and energy storage in a bid to increase the proportion of renewable energy at reasonable costs.
For his part, Qiao said that Vietnam is a potential market offering many investment and business opportunities for the company.
He reported that the group is implementing a pilot project combining renewable energy with a pumped-storage hydropower plant, and producing hydro from renewable energy.
The guest also expressed his interest in projects to develop smart power grids, reduce power losses, build wind power and pumped-storage hydropower plants and energy storage facilities, and conduct technology conversion for coal- and gas-fired power plants towards carbon neutrality./.