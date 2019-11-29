Politics Vietnam promotes solidarity with Palestine A culture exchange was held in Hanoi on November 29 to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets voters in Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met constituents in An Hoi ward, Ninh Kieu district and Co Do district in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to boost comprehensive partnership Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung met with Speaker of New Zealand House of Representatives Trevor Mallard, as part of his working visit to the country from November 27-29.

Politics Leader extends condolences to Albania over earthquake losses Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to President of Albania Ilir Meta over the losses caused by the strong earthquake on November 26.