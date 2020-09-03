At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam congratulated UNAIDS Country Director Marie-Odile Emond on successfully fulfilling her tenure in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on September 3.



Dam said during her tenure, UNAIDS Country Director Emond was awarded with the insignia “For People’s Health” by the Health Ministry and a certificate of merit by the Department of HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in honour of her dedication to the cause of protecting and caring for health of the Vietnamese people.



He wished that the UNAIDS and the Country Director would continue supporting Vietnam in fulfilling goals in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the future.



Emond, for her part, said the UNAIDS has coordinated common efforts of the UN Theme Group on HIV/AIDS to assist Vietnam in accomplishing HIV/AIDS prevention and control targets.



She affirmed that in any position, she will continue offering support to Vietnam in the effort.



Over the past years, the UNAIDS has raised funding for Vietnam, assisted Vietnam in building laws and policies such as the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, the national strategy on HIV/AIDS prevention and control till 2030, among others.



It also offered technical assistance to Vietnamese agencies to carry out new and effective policies and measures, towards the goal of diagnosing 90 percent of all HIV positive people, providing antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 90 percent of those diagnosed and achieving viral suppression for 90 percent of those treated./.