HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said 19 southern localities under social distancing order are expanding areas free from coronavirus (green zones), narrowing and fencing virus-hit areas (red zones) to return to normal at the earliest.



Talking with the press on August 10, Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, attributed the increasing number of infections to lax social distancing measures in several areas over the past time.



He emphasised the Government’s strategy of preventing and minimising new cases across the country. As directed by the Prime Minister, protecting people’s health must be placed above others.



About vaccine supply, he said authorities placed orders in big quantity to achieve herd immunity nationwide, with two shots given to each person. However, delivery time is yet to be fixed.



As scheduled, the country will not lack vaccines later this year. But in coming weeks, the Health Ministry reported that not many committed batches of vaccines will arrive, he said.



According to him, the Government agreed to prioritise vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An – the biggest hotspots of coronavirus, to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.



He requested that Ho Chi Minh City, and parts of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An must strive to control the pandemic in late August or mid-September. The remaining localities must fulfil the task in the next 20 days./.