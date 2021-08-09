Politics President meets with PM, visits former Party, State leaders of Laos President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 9 met with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh; and visited and held separated meetings with former Party and State leaders of Laos.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Fronts boost collaboration President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien met with his Lao counterpart Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on August 9.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao ministries, commissions forge cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Vientiane on August 9.

Politics Vietnam presents noble orders to Lao public security units, officers Sixteen units and 41 officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security were honoured with noble orders of the Vietnamese State on August 9.