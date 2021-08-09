Deputy PM stresses Vietnam-Laos cooperation areas
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has suggested Vietnam and Laos boost cooperation in institution-policy, infrastructure and human resources in the time ahead.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has suggested Vietnam and Laos boost cooperation in institution-policy, infrastructure and human resources in the time ahead.
During his talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on August 9, Thanh said many Vietnamese firms want to invest in the neighbouring country, and called on Laos to further streamline its procedures and offer more incentives to investors.
Vietnam and Laos have ample room for trade and investment cooperation, he said, suggesting the establishment of a special working group that is in charge of drawing up specific cooperation programmes, and removing roadblocks for joint projects.
Sonexay Siphandone said the two sides should step up border trade and collaboration in electricity and mining, intensify infrastructure connectivity, and upgrade border gates to facilitate trade and transportation of goods.
Vietnamese fruits are favoured in Laos, he said, noting the two countries’ ministries and agencies would work on mechanisms and policies on goods production and exchange, and increase online exchanges amid COVID-19.
The Deputy PMs agreed to designate 2022 as the Year of Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Lao Treaty of Amity and Cooperation./.