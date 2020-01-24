Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (L) and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Van Ranh (Photo: VNA)



Long An (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and former President Truong Tan Sang visited the Mekong Delta province of Long An on January 24 on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).



They wished local authorities, armed forces and people health, success and new accomplishments in the new year.



Binh asked the province to focus on developing transport system at key economic areas, and attracting domestic and foreign investment.



He also suggested building new urban areas and smart cities in association with environmental protection, and applying waste-to-electricity treatment technology.



The Deputy PM requested the province to pay more attention to administrative reform to build a friendly administrative system, continuously safeguard border security and take care of people in remote and border areas, as well as develop services, trade, tourism and finance.



In 2019, Long An recorded economic growth of 9.41 percent and annual per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of nearly 73 million VND (3,139 USD), said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Van Ranh.



The local economic structure continued to shift towards industry-construction, trade-service, and agro-forestry-fishery, he said, adding that the total state budget collection in 2019 was estimated at 18 trillion VND (773.9 million USD). The rate of poor households was reduced to 1.5 percent and nearly-poor, 2.7 percent./.